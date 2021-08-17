Justin Chapman is an author, journalist, travel writer, actor, musician and politician. He is the Digital Content Writer & Editor at Michelson Philanthropies. He was the youngest elected official in L.A. County as a member of the Altadena Town Council at age 19.

He graduated from UC Berkeley in 2009 with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications/Media Studies and from USC in 2018 with a Master’s degree in Public Diplomacy. At USC, he served as editor-in-chief and design/layout editor of Public Diplomacy Magazine and as staff writer at the Daily Trojan. He has written hundreds of articles for two dozen print and digital publications, including Alta Journal, Huffington Post, LA Weekly, Berkeley Political Review, Pasadena Weekly, Pasadena Now, and many others.