Joaquin Cotler is an Edward R. Murrow award winning reporter and audio producer. A former GroundTruth Podcast Fellow and a Marquerite Casey Equal Voice Fellow, Joaquin has focused on the opioid crisis and its impact on vulnerable communities in New York and Puerto Rico. His work has appeared on The GroundTruth Project’s “The Fix,” NPR’s Latino USA, and Studio 360. He is currently an associate producer with Futuro Studios.