Javier Servin Headshot

Javier Servin

Contributor | (he/him)

Javier Servin is a freelance writer interested in exploring history and culture through food. After graduating with a history degree from UC Merced, he earned a master's in archive studies from UCLA and currently works as an archivist in Hollywood. He is a first-generation Mexican immigrant and has the vaccine scar to prove it.
Twitter: @yourbestbet187
Instagram: @surfin85

