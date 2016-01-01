Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
Glen Creason headshot

Glen Creason

Contributor | (he/him)

Glen Creason is a native Angeleno and has been the map librarian for the Los Angeles Public Library since 1979. He is the author of the book Los Angeles in Maps (Rizzolli International) and has written on local history, music and maps for various media outlets including the Atlantic, the Los Angeles Times, LAist, Los Angeles Downtown News, Los Angeles magazine, Mercator's World, IMCoS Journal, Huffington Post and the Cerritos News. He has been the recipient of the Bruckman Award and the David Cameron Award for raising awareness of Los Angeles history using maps. He loves baseball, cats and over-watering plants as he attempts to cultivate his native garden.

Stories by Glen Creason

Support for LAist comes from:
Become a sponsor