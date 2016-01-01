Glen Creason is a native Angeleno and has been the map librarian for the Los Angeles Public Library since 1979. He is the author of the book Los Angeles in Maps (Rizzolli International) and has written on local history, music and maps for various media outlets including the Atlantic, the Los Angeles Times, LAist, Los Angeles Downtown News, Los Angeles magazine, Mercator's World, IMCoS Journal, Huffington Post and the Cerritos News. He has been the recipient of the Bruckman Award and the David Cameron Award for raising awareness of Los Angeles history using maps. He loves baseball, cats and over-watering plants as he attempts to cultivate his native garden.