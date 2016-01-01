Support for LAist comes from
Gabrielle Horton

Contributor | (she/her)

Gabrielle Horton is a former political staffer turned audio storyteller. The Inglewood native is the creator and executive producer of NATAL, an award-winning podcast docuseries about having a baby while Black. Gabrielle has produced and edited audio projects for NPR, KCRW, Raedio, Ninth Planet Audio/The Black List, Nuestro PAC, Tight Lipped, Michigan Radio and more. Beginning Fall 2021, she became an adjunct faculty member at USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, where she works weekly with students to produce news stories for live broadcast. An alumni of Spelman College and the University of Michigan, Gabrielle is an avid runner and cook, who’s still very much living in “the ‘99 and the 2000s” music era.

Stories by Gabrielle Horton

