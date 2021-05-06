Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
Cesar Hernandez Headshot

Cesar Hernandez

Contributor | (he/him)

Cesar Hernandez is a writer and podcaster from Lynwood. He writes on the topic of food and culture in Los Angeles and hosts a podcast about TV pilots called Pilot Boiz. He enjoys long walks on the beach and untrustworthy self-written bios. He also won an Oscar for Best Actor although he has never acted.

Twitter: @cesarischafa
Instagram: @fukufoodz

Stories by Cesar Hernandez

Support for LAist comes from:
Become a sponsor