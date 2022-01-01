Support for LAist comes from
Producer & Fact Checker, History Studio

Caitlin Parker is a historian focused on 20th century American history and a partner at History Studio, where she consults on film, television, podcasts, and other creative productions. She earned her BA from Amherst College and is a PhD candidate at UCLA, where she is completing a dissertation on the administration of Tom Bradley, the first African-American mayor of Los Angeles. She serves as a Co-Coordinator of the LA History and Metro Studies Group at the Huntington Library.