Ben Adair is a Peabody Award-winning journalist, podcaster, entrepreneur and educator. He leads BA Creative. Adair has created or launched five top-10 podcasts, including the #1 hits Dirty John, American History Tellers and Young Charlie for Wondery. He founded Western Sound to create original podcasts for networks and brand, where his team has created original, #1 hits like Strangeland and Lost Hills and produced #1 hits for clients like The Los Angeles Times‘ The Trials of Frank Carson.