Becky Nicolaides is an expert on the history of the 20th century, and the author of several award-winning studies of suburban life in America. After receiving her Ph.D. from Columbia University, she became a tenured faculty member at UCSD, then moved into full-time consulting for film, television, documentaries, cultural resources and public history projects. Becky is a research affiliate at UCLA and USC, and is currently working on her third book on the history of suburban life in Los Angeles since 1945.