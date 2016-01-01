Support for LAist comes from
Audrey Quinn

Editor

Audrey Quinn is a documentary audio editor and reporter in Brooklyn, NY. She teaches audio reporting at the NYU Journalism Center. She hosted the narrative podcast Aftereffect from WNYC Studios, and has worked with Radiolab, Planet Money, Reveal, 99 Percent Invisible, Gimlet, Marketplace, and Frontline. Her work has won awards from Public Radio News Directors Incorporated, the Newswomen’s Club of New York, the Deadline Club, SPJ NJ, and the National Center on Disability Journalism Award. Audrey is a former Rosalynn Carter Mental Health Reporting Fellow.