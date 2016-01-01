Amy Tardif is the Regional Manager of StoryCorps in Chicago. She’s an independent journalist who works as a fact-checker for various podcasts including Latino USA and Futuro Studios as well as editing for the PMJA Editor Corps. She’s a two-time Peabody award winner, was formerly WGCU-FM Public Media’s Station Manager and News Director, the first woman in radio to Chair the Radio, TV, Digital News Association (RTDNA), and she served five years on the Public Radio News Director’s (now PMJA) Board. Amy is a managing editor for NPR's Next Generation Radio Project. She’s spent many years as a reporter, host, and producer.