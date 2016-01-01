Senior Producer, Community Engagement

Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.

Position Summary:

At its heart, engaged journalism is about removing barriers for participation and creating a welcoming space so that more people can have access to the information they need to be their own best advocates. At Southern California Public Radio (KPCC, LAist, and LAist Studios), we recognize that deepening our relationship with the communities we serve is critical to our membership-based organization and to the region’s information ecosystem.

The senior producer, community engagement implements engaged journalism strategies by managing the day-to-day work of the award-winning community engagement team and working closely with platform managers, editors, and producers. She/he/they helps ensure that communities are not only represented at all levels of the editorial operation but also made to feel welcome through engaged journalism that furthers our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

In addition to connecting our editorial operations with Southern California communities, the senior producer is also responsible for connecting our communities with one another, helping build SCPR as a convening space for curious Southern Californians. The senior producer must be able to facilitate these connections online, in person, and over the broadcast platforms.

She/he/they will help senior leaders explore new membership models, look for novel, effective ways to enlarge and diversify the SCPR community and advocate for an community-centered approach throughout the newsroom.

This role also manages the SCPR internship program: vetting and hiring candidates, facilitating the onboarding process, and coordinating training opportunities.

Compensation:

The salary for this opportunity will be no less than $82,700 annualized. Exact salary determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.

Position Responsibility:

Increases transparency of SCPR reporting efforts in order to deepen the relationship with audiences.

Works with content staff to implement engagement opportunities across platforms.

Advocates for communities through every stage of the reporting process.

Helps reporters and editors identify specific communities to engage with across a range of beats and on special projects.

Grows and diversifies SCPR sourcing.

Works closely with newsroom staff to execute best practices for community engagement across platforms.

Assists in editing digital stories.

Produces and facilitates community engagement events.

Convenes and moderates occasional forum programs and live events.

Supervises engagement-driven live events.

Works with chief content officer and senior leaders to measure relationship between engagement efforts and membership growth.

Cultivates relationships with community organizations.

Oversees use and expansion of SCPR engagement tools, including but not limited to Hearken, GroundSource, Typeform, and VideoAsk.

Manages SCPR internship program (hiring, placement, on-boarding, and trainings).

Communicates the vision for the newsroom and engagement team and collaborates with other teams to advance vision.

Assists with fundraising as appropriate.

Assist in managing engagement-related grant deliverables.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

10+ years of relevant work experience and/or news or journalism work (preferably in daily newsroom) with some editing experience.

3+ years of supervisory/management-level experience.

Published print, radio, video or web stories.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Ability to establish relationships with the public in various ways (meetings, phone, online, etc.).

Demonstrated skill in effective writing and public speaking.

Ability to synthesize data and find trends.

Passion for news and knowledge of current events from following the news daily.

Ability to work independently and manage projects.

Team approach and diplomatic sensibility.

Sharp editing skills

Reporting To This Position: Associate Producer(s), Producer(s), Host(s)

Assistant Producer, Community Engagement

Engagement Producer, Early Childhood

Engagement Producer, College Pathways

Content interns

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be available to work evenings and weekends.

Some national and regional travel is required.

Must be able to work a flexible work schedule based on projects, forum programs and live events.

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time.

Required to move about in the community.

Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping.

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level.

