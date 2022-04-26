Support for LAist comes from
An illustration of a student looking behind a secret bookcase to discover hidden knowledge.
(Dan Carino
/
LAist)
Hidden Curriculum
Many students eventually figure out what they need to succeed in higher education, but not because they learned about it in high school, or because it was written down in any official handbook. Instead, they succeed because they uncover resources and help that exist if only you know where to look.

The name for this idea is hidden curriculum. As one scholar puts it: “The hidden curriculum is the rules of the game that some people get the rulebook for and some other people don’t."

(Read: You Can Succeed At College Once You Figure Out All The Little Things No One Tells You About.)

The students featured in our ongoing Hidden Curriculum series successfully navigated higher education while faced with particular challenges because of their background and life circumstances.

