Laguna Beach’s Pageant Of The Masters Celebrates 90 Years Of Living Pictures

Add a trip to Laguna Beach to your summer bucket list. Located just two blocks from the ocean, the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters have everything to make your day in Laguna Beach memorable.

This summer, the Pageant of the Masters celebrates its 90th anniversary of tableaux vivants (“living pictures”). This beloved Orange County tradition combines artfully costumed people, extravagant sets, and theatrical illusion to recreate famous works of art on stage. Prepare to be amazed by the pageant’s intoxicating blend of original music and storytelling.

In this year's production Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, audiences are transported around the world to communities where artists came together to work, live and gain inspiration. From Paris' Moulin Rouge to New York's Harlem Renaissance and New Mexico's Taos Society of Artists to East Los Angeles' Chicano Art Movement, the Pageant of the Masters shares the stories behind these monumental works of art and the artists who created them.

Included with your Pageant of the Masters ticket, enjoy the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show where you’ll discover the work of 120 local artists. Sip wine, buy art, take an art class or listen to live music in the festival’s open-air gallery setting.

Open daily now through Sept. 1, 2023. Book your tickets now for an unforgettable, awe-inspiring experience. Special ticket discounts available online.

July 7 - Sept. 1, 2023

Performances Nighty at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $35

Learn More