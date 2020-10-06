results

Prop 25 Fails: California Voters Reject Initiative To Replace Cash Bail System Prop 25 would have upheld a new state law that did away with cash bail for most misdemeanors.

Prop 20 Fails: Voters Reject Effort To Roll Back Criminal Justice Reforms Prop 20 would have rolled back some of the criminal justice reforms of recent years.

Congressional District 48: Steel Defeats Rouda, Reclaiming District For Republicans Freshman Congressman Harley Rouda famously unseated his predecessor as part of the blue wave that swept longtime red districts in Orange County in 2018. His Republican challenger, Michelle Steel, is a well-known local politician who serves as the chair of the Board of Supervisors.

Measure J Appears To Pass As Part Of LA County's Criminal Justice Reform Wave Born out of the George Floyd protests, Measure J would require at least 10% of L.A. County's general fund be given each year to programs designed to keep people out of jail.

District 25: What We Know So Far In The Race For Katie Hill's Former Seat The 25th District was one of the last remaining L.A. County GOP strongholds until Democrat Katie Hill flipped the district in 2018, defeating incumbent Congressman Steve Knight. But then Hill resigned last year, and Republican Mike Garcia won the May 12 special election.

Prop 16 Fails: California's Affirmative Action Ban Stands Both proponents and opponents of Prop 16 claimed they were seeking to protect Californians from discrimination.

LAUSD School Board: Challenger Concedes To Incumbent In District 3 Race The race pits an incumbent board member against a challenger backed by charter school advocates.

Congressional District 39: What We Know So Far In The Race Between Gil Cisneros And Young Kim In Orange County's 39th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Gil Cisneros and his GOP opponent Young Kim are in a rematch from the 2018 midterms.

LA County District Attorney Results: George Gascon Ousts Jackie Lacey The race is being watched across the country as a bellwether for the national criminal justice reform movement.

LA City Council District 10: Former County Supervisor Ridley-Thomas Claims Victory This race pits the ultimate local political insider against a longtime critic of City Hall.

LA County Board Of Supervisors: Mitchell Wins, Securing 1st All-Woman Board The stakes here are massive. Dubbed 'Little Kings' and 'Queens,' members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are some of the most powerful local elected officials in the country. This rare open sits has Herb Wesson facing off with Holly Mitchell.