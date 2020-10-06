LAist and KPCC are partnering to bring you comprehensive coverage of key local and state races and all the ballot measures. This page will update frequently. You can also listen to 89.3 KPCC, LA's #1 NPR station, on the air or online for ongoing coverage from NPR and the KPCC and LAist newsroom.
results
Prop 25 Fails: California Voters Reject Initiative To Replace Cash Bail System
Prop 25 would have upheld a new state law that did away with cash bail for most misdemeanors.
Prop 20 Fails: Voters Reject Effort To Roll Back Criminal Justice Reforms
Prop 20 would have rolled back some of the criminal justice reforms of recent years.
Congressional District 48: Steel Defeats Rouda, Reclaiming District For Republicans
Freshman Congressman Harley Rouda famously unseated his predecessor as part of the blue wave that swept longtime red districts in Orange County in 2018. His Republican challenger, Michelle Steel, is a well-known local politician who serves as the chair of the Board of Supervisors.
Measure J Appears To Pass As Part Of LA County's Criminal Justice Reform Wave
Born out of the George Floyd protests, Measure J would require at least 10% of L.A. County's general fund be given each year to programs designed to keep people out of jail.
District 25: What We Know So Far In The Race For Katie Hill's Former Seat
The 25th District was one of the last remaining L.A. County GOP strongholds until Democrat Katie Hill flipped the district in 2018, defeating incumbent Congressman Steve Knight. But then Hill resigned last year, and Republican Mike Garcia won the May 12 special election.
Prop 16 Fails: California's Affirmative Action Ban Stands
Both proponents and opponents of Prop 16 claimed they were seeking to protect Californians from discrimination.
LAUSD School Board: Challenger Concedes To Incumbent In District 3 Race
The race pits an incumbent board member against a challenger backed by charter school advocates.
LAUSD School Board: Former Teacher Backed By Charter School Advocates Wins District 7 Seat
The race is yet another proxy war between pro-charter school groups and Los Angeles' main teachers union.
Congressional District 39: What We Know So Far In The Race Between Gil Cisneros And Young Kim
In Orange County's 39th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Gil Cisneros and his GOP opponent Young Kim are in a rematch from the 2018 midterms.
Prop 22 Passes: App-Based Drivers Will Remain Contractors
It was the most expensive ballot measure in California history.
Prop 15 Results: What We Know So Far About The Property Tax 'Split Roll' Initiative
Proposition 15 would raise taxes on commercial and industrial properties, but not residential or agricultural ones.
LA County District Attorney Results: George Gascon Ousts Jackie Lacey
The race is being watched across the country as a bellwether for the national criminal justice reform movement.
LA City Council District 10: Former County Supervisor Ridley-Thomas Claims Victory
This race pits the ultimate local political insider against a longtime critic of City Hall.
LA County Board Of Supervisors: Mitchell Wins, Securing 1st All-Woman Board
The stakes here are massive. Dubbed 'Little Kings' and 'Queens,' members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are some of the most powerful local elected officials in the country. This rare open sits has Herb Wesson facing off with Holly Mitchell.
City Council District 4: Nithya Raman Wins Seat From Incumbent David Ryu
Incumbent L.A. City Councilmember David Ryu who was running for a second term, has conceded the race to progressive challenger Nithya Raman.
calendar
10/5: Vote-by-mail ballots start going out 10/19: Last day to register to vote online (in-person registration possible up to and including Election Day) 10/24: In-person voting begins in L.A. and Orange counties 10/27: Last day to update your address online 11/3: Election Day (same-day registration OK -- find a vote center here)
election news
