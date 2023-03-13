To Live And Rent in LA

Current Eviction Stories
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after March 31.
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Are Supposed To Protect Renters With Pets. Why Some Are Still Getting Pushed OutDespite L.A.’s ongoing protections for renters with unauthorized pets, some tenants are being told to get rid of their pets — or give up their homes.
The idea of a renter’s right to counsel has been floated in L.A. for years. With new voter-approved funding, plans are moving forward.
What is Section 8?
Section 8 is the country’s largest rental assistance program, providing federal subsidies that enable low-income tenants to pay no more than a third of their income on rent. But the number of vouchers pales in comparison to the overwhelming demand for affordable housing in cities like Los Angeles, where sharply rising rents have long outpaced sluggish wage growth.
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For HelpIf you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
Rent Control
Allowable rent hikes depend on where you live, and in what type of building. Here’s your guide to figuring it all out.
Despite COVID rent freezes, tenants still get demands from landlords to pay more. Whether they can fight back depends on where they live.
Latest Renting Stories
Hillside Villa Tenants Say LA Housing Department Not Moving Fast Enough To Protect Them From EvictionHillside Villa tenants say the L.A. Housing Department's general manager should move faster to purchase their building and keep rents affordable — or lose her job.
Pandemic-era eviction rules are going away next month. Here are the new protections passed by the L.A. City Council.
Mayor Karen Bass is telling city staff to dramatically shorten approval timelines for affordable housing. Here’s her plan to cut red tape.
A new report suggests L.A. rarely enforces a local law for listings on websites such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Is there a better way?
