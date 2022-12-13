Being American

The definition of American is elusive.
But in L.A., a city shaped by immigrants, we know that it does not refer to a race, an ethnicity, or a birthplace. So we’re reaching out to you to hear your stories.
We’d love to hear from you as we continue the conversation about Americanness and who it belongs to that we started with our Race In L.A. series in 2020.
Your Essays
A quest to trace family roots reveals the stories of ancestors “who left the South and never looked back.”
Ragtag teams of working-class kids played baseball with a flat tennis ball until dusk, "when we had all the time in the world.”
We want you to contribute to our series that gets at what makes someone “American,” a term whose very definition is elusive and complicated, and which has special resonance in L.A., a city shaped by immigrants.
From Our Race In L.A. Series
We feel it’s time to reopen our conversation that we started with RACE IN LA. We’re asking for your help.
For the past year, we've published a series of personal essays called Race In LA, in which Angelenos reflect on how our race and ethnicity shapes our daily lives. Now the series is coming to The LA Report, our daily news podcast, which will feature special Race In LA episodes on weekends.
When — in spite of the scholarships and the degree and the accomplishments — you feel like a fish out of water and wonder if someone’s going to tell you, “I’m sorry, but we made a mistake.”
2020 forced tough conversations about race. Racism 101 helped facilitate these kinds of talks to keep pace with the racial reckoning that unfolded — and fuel future change.
The death rate among Black Angelenos is still four times higher than the death rate among Asians and two times higher than the death rate among whites.
Racism 101 Asked And Answered: How Can Black People Support Their Community When There’s Black-On-Black Crime?We solicited your awkward, silly and tough-to-ask questions about race as part of Racism 101. Now we’re sharing the answers from our project panelists.
Her dad is from Mexico, her mom from El Salvador. And growing up as their child in L.A. has been at times both challenging and rich.
We solicited your awkward, silly and tough-to-ask questions about race as part of Racism 101. We received several questions about how to talk to friends and respond to them when it comes to race. Here's what our panelists had to say.
Coming of age in an era in which she was taunted with shouts of “Taliban!” left an indelible mark — and showed her early on the fault lines that divide America.
As a punk-loving, Vans-wearing Mexican American kid, he was called “white-wash” by peers at his Valley high school. Then, in college, he noticed some non-Latinos seemed “surprised to see and hear someone who is Hispanic speak in an articulate manner.” He stopped listening to both, and forged his own path.
