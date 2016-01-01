True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

LAist Major Supporters

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a non-profit news organization that relies on donor support. We are grateful to the individuals and foundations that make the work of KPCC, LAist and LAist Studios possible. The following is a list of our major supporters.

To become a supporter of LAist and SCPR, visit this page.

Major Donors

  • Robert and Sara Adler
  • The Ahmanson Foundation
  • Melissa and Bob Alvarado
  • The Angell Foundation
  • Timothy D. and Sandy Armour
  • Atlas Family Foundation
  • The Ayrshire Foundation
  • Sandra J. Ball-Rokeach
  • Brad and Ashley Barrett
  • Richard Allan Barry Family Charitable Foundation
  • Charles B. Baumer for John and Hilda Arnold Foundation & Charles and Rita Baumer
  • Peter Benedek
  • Peter and Helen Bing
  • Blue Shield of California Foundation
  • Harold and Colene Brown Family Foundation
  • John and Louise Bryson
  • Buffett Early Childhood Fund
  • Ying Cai and Wann S. Lee
  • California Arts Council
  • California Community Foundation
  • The California Endowment
  • California Health Care Foundation
  • California Wellness Foundation
  • Glenn Camhi and Paul Felix
  • The Capital Group Companies Charitable Foundation
  • Johnny Carson Foundation
  • Esther S. M. Chao
  • Richard and Karla Chernick
  • College Futures Foundation
  • Corporation for Public Broadcasting
  • Alison Cotter
  • Gordon and Dona Crawford
  • Sally Graves De Witt
  • The Carl and Roberta Deutsch Foundation
  • Edison International
  • Elyssa and Gil Elbaz
  • Daniel and Phyllis Epstein
  • First 5 LA
  • Marianna and David Fisher
  • Lauren and Austin Fite
  • Jeff and Namy Folick
  • Ford Foundation
  • Dianne C. Freeman*
  • Richard M. Friedel and Janet Gardner
  • Bryant G. Garth/Kenneth and Harle Montgomery Foundation
  • The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation
  • Google
  • Dan Greenberg* and Susan Steinhauser
  • Dolores Grunigen
  • Heather and Paul Haaga
  • Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
  • The John Randolph Haynes and Dora Haynes Foundation
  • William Randolph Hearst Foundation
  • Leola I. Hildebrandt
  • Karen Hillenburg
  • Conrad N. Hilton Foundation
  • Jennifer Hinman and Michael Moody
  • Larry and Janice Hoffmann
  • Hollywood Foreign Press Association
  • Peter Yun Huh and Jihee Kim Huh
  • William H. Hurt
  • Stanley L. Iezman and Nancy Stark
  • The James Irvine Foundation
  • William and Rebecca Kamer
  • W.M. Keck Foundation
  • John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
  • Kurt Knutzen and Audrey George
  • The Kopcho Family Foundation
  • LA Partnership for Early Childhood Investment
  • Janet and Barry Lang
  • Karin L. Larson*
  • Dr. Rosalyn M. Laudati and Dr. James B. Pick
  • The Leonetti/O'Connell Family Foundation
  • Leonard M. Lipman, M.D.
  • Jeff and Rachel Lipp
  • Alicia Miñana and Robert Lovelace
  • Henry Luce Foundation
  • Gene Lucero and Marcia Williams
  • Denise and Joseph Lumarda
  • Kevin MacCarthy and Lauren Lexton
  • Seth MacFarlane Foundation
  • Allan H. Markowitz
  • Judith and Stephen McDonald
  • Mei Hu Chu Foundation
  • Betsy and Ted Merchant
  • Barry Meyer and Wendy Smith Meyer
  • Carolyn Miller
  • Jarl and Pamela Mohn
  • Molly Munger and Stephen R. English
  • Wendy Munger and Leonard L. Gumport
  • Drew Murphy
  • National Public Radio
  • Michael Nissman
  • Peggy and Charles Norris
  • The Kenneth T. and Eileen L. Norris Foundation
  • Nous Fund
  • Jane and Ron Olson
  • Orange County Community Foundation
  • The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation
  • Justine and Julian Wing-Kai Poon
  • ProPublica
  • QueensCare
  • The Reis Foundation, Inc.
  • Stewart and Lynda Resnick
  • Peter Rice and Megan Haller
  • The Ring Foundation
  • Barbara U. Roberts
  • Virgil and Brenda Roberts
  • The Rose Hills Foundation
  • Rosenthal Family Foundation
  • Roth Family Foundation
  • Dinah Ruch
  • Marla and Jim Ryan
  • Susan Saltz
  • Satterberg Foundation
  • Katherine Shen and Pei-Yuan Chia
  • Linda Silverman and Ercil Brown
  • Christine Sorenson
  • Greg and Judi G. Stefflre
  • Eugene and Marilyn Stein
  • Isaac D. and Michal Sudit
  • Tom and Marilyn Sutton
  • Tikun Olam Foundation
  • James R. Ukropina
  • Guillermo J. Valenzuela Foundation
  • Shaw Wagener and Deborah J. Heitz
  • Mary-Jane Wagle
  • The Ward Family Foundation
  • Neil S. and Eve Weightman
  • Joan Wells
  • John H. Weston* and Connie Weston
  • Timothy P. Whalen
  • James Woodson White
  • Suzanne V. Wilson
  • Ying and Charlie Woo

* Deceased