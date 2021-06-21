Rules: Member Drive Sweepstakes

TORREY PINES GIVEAWAY

OFFICIAL RULES

NO CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE IS NECESSARY - MAKING A CONTRIBUTION OR PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THIS GIVEAWAY.

HOW TO ENTER THE ABOVE SWEEPSTAKES:

No contribution or purchase is necessary. To enter the Torrey Pines Giveaway (the "Giveaway"), an entrant must do one of the following: 1) Make a membership contribution to LAist (Southern California Public Radio) between 12:00 am on June 21, 2021 and 11:59pm on June 30, 2021 (all times PT), or 2) click here and complete the online entry form.

Incomplete entries or entries submitted by other means will not be considered. Limit one entry per household. Multiple entries, if discovered, will be disqualified. No mechanical reproductions of entries allowed.

SPONSOR has sole responsibility for determining if an entry has been successfully submitted. Any entry that is not in compliance with these Official Rules may be disqualified, at the sole discretion of the SPONSOR. Void where prohibited by law.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to legal residents of any one of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. THIS GIVEAWAY IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES ONLY. DO NOT ENTER THIS GIVEAWAY UNLESS YOU ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. The following persons are not eligible: Persons who on or after December 1, 2020, were or are employees of SPONSOR or its related organizations, including American Public Media Group, Southern California Public Radio, or their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

PRIZE DETAILS: One (1) Winner will be awarded the following: A Signature Room reservation at The Lodge at Torrey Pines for two (2) nights, Dinner for two (2) guests in A.R. Valentien, and two (2) 50-minute spa treatments at The Spa at Torrey Pines.

PRIZE VALUE: $1,800.00 retail value

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: Every eligible entry will be included in the Giveaway. One (1) Winner for each drawing will be selected by a random drawing by SPONSOR. Winner will be notified by telephone or e-mail using the contact information provided in the entry. If SCPR is unable to reach the Winner, Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or the Winner is unable to acknowledge receipt of the Prize within 5 days of notification, the un-awarded Prize will go to the first backup and subsequent backups thereof until the Prize is awarded. Winner must sign a release form and necessary tax documentation prior to awarding of Prize.

Winner may be announced in multiple places including but not limited to on laist.com, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites.

GENERAL: By participating in this Giveaway, participants agree to be bound by the Official Rules and by all decisions of the SPONSOR. Any person found cheating or otherwise violating the Official Rules, as determined in the sole discretion of SPONSOR, will be immediately disqualified from the Giveaway.

Participants agree that SPONSOR, and related organizations, their agents and employees have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind which result from use of the Prize, or by participation in the Giveaway.

SPONSOR, American Public Media Group, and related organizations may use Winner's name and likeness for advertising, fundraising, promotional or publicity purposes without further compensation.

Taxes and other expenses as a result of winning the Prize are the sole responsibility of the Winner.

SPONSOR:

Southern California Public Radio

474 South Raymond Avenue

Pasadena, CA 91105

626.583.5100