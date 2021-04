Support California Love today LAist Studios relies on listener support to power the podcasts you love. Donate Now One-Time Donation Monthly Donation $60 $80 $360 $5/mo $10/mo $30/mo Continue

In this bonus episode, KQED’s Truth Be Told host Tonya Mosley talks with Walter Thompson-Hernández about the making of California Love, growing up in Los Angeles, and the importance of trusting yourself. Plus, in the spirit of Truth Be Told, Walter answers a round of audience questions. The audio is prerecorded from an Instagram Live event from August 20, 2020.