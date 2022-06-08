Looking For Quality Weed? LA City Says: Look For The Emblem

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

To make it easier for customers to tell which Los Angeles pot shops are legal, the City Council has approved a motion that would allow the the city join the county's emblem program , which uses a multi-colored placard to show a store is authorized to sell cannabis.

To display the emblem placard, the business would have to have all necessary licenses and public health permits from the state and local governments, as well as undergo inspections.

Councilmember Paul Koretz says it'll help protect people from buying possibly "'tainted...contaminated and mislabeled" products.

“It's a critical piece that gives power to consumers first and foremost to make informed decisions about the products they're buying, and the dispensaries that they're doing business with.”

This comes after a crackdown of 19 illegal dispensaries local around the county earlier in April.

The motion instructs the Los Angeles City Attorney to draft an ordinance implementing the county program in the city.

Along with the emblem, approved businesses would also have to provide a handout with health information and access to inspection results .

The city also has a map of licensed cannabis retailers that consumers can browse.

If the ordinance is adopted, the program would likely launch later this year.