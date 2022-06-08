Support for LAist comes from
News

Looking For Quality Weed? LA City Says: Look For The Emblem

By Phoenix Tso and Arantza Peña Popo
Published Jun 7, 2022 6:10 PM
An emblem with 4 color rectangles: one with a large white check on a blue background, a yellow with a white cannabis leaf, a orange square that says "Authorized Cannabis Store", and a large gray rectangle with white words and a black and white QR code.
Dispensaries which want to display the LA County's emblem to their customers must have all necessary state and local licenses, and undergo inspections.
(County of Los Angeles Public Health)
To make it easier for customers to tell which Los Angeles pot shops are legal, the City Council has approved a motion that would allow the the city join the county's emblem program, which uses a multi-colored placard to show a store is authorized to sell cannabis.

To display the emblem placard, the business would have to have all necessary licenses and public health permits from the state and local governments, as well as undergo inspections.

Councilmember Paul Koretz says it'll help protect people from buying possibly "'tainted...contaminated and mislabeled" products.

“It's a critical piece that gives power to consumers first and foremost to make informed decisions about the products they're buying, and the dispensaries that they're doing business with.”
This comes after a crackdown of 19 illegal dispensaries local around the county earlier in April.

The motion instructs the Los Angeles City Attorney to draft an ordinance implementing the county program in the city.

The Brief

Along with the emblem, approved businesses would also have to provide a handout with health information and access to inspection results.

The city also has a map of licensed cannabis retailers that consumers can browse.

If the ordinance is adopted, the program would likely launch later this year.

