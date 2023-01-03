Support for LAist comes from
Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Rain, Wind To SoCal This Week

By  Nate PerezPhoenix TsoSusanne Whatley  and Mike Roe
Published Jan 3, 2023 2:59 PM
View of the downtown Los Angeles skyline from behind a rain-soaked car windshield.
File: View of the DTLA skyline from a residential street in Chinatown.
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)
The National Weather Service says a big storm is making its way through Southern California — bringing heavy rain and cold temperatures Wednesday through Thursday night.

It's also likely to bring strong, gusty winds that could reach 30-40 mph, particularly in the deserts and mountains. Rain rates will be up to 1 inch per hour, which could put burn areas at risk of debris flows, according to meteorologist Kristan Lund.

"And you may even see mudslides and landslides around the burned areas as well," Lund said.

Those burn areas include the Bobcat Fire burn area in Antelope Valley, the Fish Fire area in Duarte, and the Silverado and Williams canyons in Orange County, where the 2020 Bond Fire took place.

Forecasters are looking at up to 3 inches of rain for the coast and valleys, with 2-5 inches across the mountains.

"The majority of the rain should come more when the cold front streams through. And it looks like that heavier rain band for L.A. County will probably get in on Thursday," National Weather Service meteorologist Lisa Phillips said.

Also, there will be high surf and some coastal flooding. Forecasters are expecting mountain snow as well, mostly at higher elevations above resort levels.

Friday looks to be drier, but there's a chance that rain and mountain snow may return late in the weekend into next week.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

