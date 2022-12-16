Where To Catch The World Cup Finals This Weekend Around LA

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

This World Cup was controversial before it began. It has also become, unexpectedly, one of the most consequential.

Match after match, under-resourced teams upset futbol’s giants and gave underdogs everywhere hope. Japan defeated Germany and Spain. South Korea beat Portugal. Croatia eliminated Brazil. Morocco beat Belgium, then eliminated both Spain and Portugal. It’s enough for even the casual soccer fan to get wrapped up in the Copa Mundial's excitement.

Morocco's storied run has stood out for the duration of the tournament. Not only was it the first African and Arab team to advance to the semi-finals, but its unapologetic show of Palestinian solidarity also helped transform the tournament into a powerful political act.

They did not make it to the final, but their performance - and what they stand for - has arguably triumphed for many. Following each victory, the Atlas Lions have unfurled the Palestinian flag instead of posing with their country's own. It is a gesture where we find what this tournament is about. Supporting your team, of course. But also that of your neighbor.

Both games are happening this weekend, with Croatia vs. Morocco happening on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:00 a.m. for the third place spot. Then it's onto the final on Sunday, Dec. 18 with Argentina vs. France at 7:00 a.m. Have a cup of café au lait or yerba mate, and enjoy the game.

Here are a few places to celebrate our favorite winningest teams.

St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church (Chinatown)

712 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012

Match: Third place play-off: Croatia vs. Morocco; Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:00 a.m.

St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church has consistently been one of the most exciting places. At viewings organized by L.A. Vatreni, an organization dedicated to uniting the Croatian diaspora, hundreds to thousands regularly pack the parish hall, from Croatia’s first match to its last. Ćevapi, a minced meat dish, is often on the menu, and everything — and everyone — is covered in checkers.

Two waves of Croatian immigrants settled in Southern California at the turn of the 20th century. The first, from the Dalmatian coast, found a new home in San Pedro and worked in fishing and shipbuilding, much like they had for generations back on the Adriatic Sea. The second, from Hercegovina and Continental Croatia, settled in the heart of L.A. Their heavy construction experience helped them build this city.

In what we now call Chinatown, St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church continues to lift our spirits. The Croatian team did not make it to the final this time but expect them to fight (and celebrate) until the end.

The Village Idiot (Melrose)

7383 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Match: Third place play-off: Morocco vs. Croatia; Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:00 a.m.

The Melrose pub has fully embraced the World Cup this year, serving alcohol at 6 a.m. and hosting a diverse set of fans.

The organized Moroccan community in Los Angeles has chosen it as its gathering place for Saturday morning’s match. If what followed the win over Portugal is any indication, it may be followed by dancing in the streets.

Mercado Buenos Aires (Van Nuys)

7540 Sepulveda Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91405

Match: Argentina vs. France; Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 a.m. (Final)

Post-match celebrations have spilled out into the Van Nuys market parking lot and restaurant throughout this tournament, smoke bombs and all. For this Sunday, the outdoor space will be used for the viewing itself with the help of a large LED screen.

The stakes are high this year, as it is likely to be La Pulga’s last. Sharing a parrilla, empanadas, and the Argentine national beer of choice Quilmes should help you get through it.

Other great options include Grand Casino Bakery & Cafe in Culver City, El Gaucho Meat Market in Redondo Beach, and the West Covina and Downey locations of Gaucho Grill.

Sweet Lily Bakery Cafe (Hollywood Hills/Universal City)

3315 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Final: France vs. Argentina; Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 a.m.

Enjoy France’s return to the final as comfortably as they have been playing. The French bakery cafe in Universal City is the perfect place to watch the match over breakfast.

General Viewings

Guelaguetza (Koreatown)

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006

Townhouse Venice (Venice)

52 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291

Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet (Santa Fe Springs)

13963 Alondra Blvd‎., Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

Biergarten LA (Koreatown)

206 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Trademark Brewing (Long Beach)

233 East Anaheim Street, Long Beach, CA 90813

MORE INFO

Common Space Brewery (Hawthorne)

3411 W El Segundo Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Truly LA (Arts District)

216 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Tom’s Watch Bar (Downtown LA)

1011 S Figueroa St b101, Los Angeles, CA 90015