We Explain L.A.
News

Watch Live: Mayor Bass Declares State Of Emergency On Homelessness In LA

By LAist Staff
Published Dec 12, 2022 9:16 AM
Mayor Karen Bass is declaring a state of emergency on the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles, in her first day of office.

Watch live:

This is a developing story and will be updated.