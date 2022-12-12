Watch Live: Mayor Bass Declares State Of Emergency On Homelessness In LA

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Mayor Karen Bass is declaring a state of emergency on the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles, in her first day of office.

Watch live:

This is a developing story and will be updated.