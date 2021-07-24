'Unusual' Rain Expected In Parts Of LA County This Weekend

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Some relief from recent high temperatures is expected beginning Sunday afternoon as the National Weather Service predicts showers for parts of Los Angeles County.

The mountain areas will likely see showers starting tomorrow afternoon, through Monday. There is a slight chance that the Antelope Valley, San Gabriel Valley, and even parts of Long Beach will see some sprinkles.

Marine layer clouds are more persist today with increased onshore flow. Showers/storm activity to our SE will start bringing mid to high level clouds into our region tonight. Also this loop shows the extend of smoke in northern CA/OR. #satellite #weatherupdate #CAwx #socal pic.twitter.com/wknusboFSC — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 24, 2021

“This is an unusual situation,” says David Sweet of The National Weather Service but “with cloud cover and moisture, temperatures will come down.”

A low pressure system moving westward is responsible for the possibility of scattered showers and higher humidity.