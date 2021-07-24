Support for LAist comes from
'Unusual' Rain Expected In Parts Of LA County This Weekend

By  LAist Staff
Published Jul 24, 2021 1:50 PM
Clouds hovering over parts of Los Angeles County
Clouds over L.A. County.
(Photo by Mary via the LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)
Some relief from recent high temperatures is expected beginning Sunday afternoon as the National Weather Service predicts showers for parts of Los Angeles County.

The mountain areas will likely see showers starting tomorrow afternoon, through Monday. There is a slight chance that the Antelope Valley, San Gabriel Valley, and even parts of Long Beach will see some sprinkles.

“This is an unusual situation,” says David Sweet of The National Weather Service but “with cloud cover and moisture, temperatures will come down.”

A low pressure system moving westward is responsible for the possibility of scattered showers and higher humidity.

