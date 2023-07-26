Topanga Canyon Is Burning
Topline:
That plume of smoke rising above the Santa Monica Mountains is from the Owen Fire burning in Topanga Canyon. It’s at 50 acres as of 3 p.m. with a moderate rate of spread, according to L.A. County Fire.
The conditions: With triple-digit temperatures, low relative humidity and wind gusts around 12 mph, this fire could run a bit. Extremely hot conditions and steep terrain might make it difficult for firefighters to tackle.
The last time it burned: Likely not since 1990s, meaning there’s decent fuel buildup.
If you are in the area: There are a number of homes tucked into pockets throughout the canyon with few ways for residents to escape if the fire worsens. If you’re worried, it’s always better to leave early. No evacuation orders have been issued as of 3:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service is prototyping a new extreme heat scale to better convey the dangers of extreme heat in a changing climate.
