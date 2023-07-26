Support for LAist comes from
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Topanga Canyon Is Burning

By  Jacob Margolis
Published Jul 26, 2023 3:19 PM
Smoke rising from Topanga Canyon.
The Owen Fire burning in Topanga Canyon, as seen at about 3 p.m. Firefighters have dropped retardant, which can be seen left of the smoke.
(Cal Fire)
Topline:

That plume of smoke rising above the Santa Monica Mountains is from the Owen Fire burning in Topanga Canyon. It’s at 50 acres as of 3 p.m. with a moderate rate of spread, according to L.A. County Fire.

The conditions: With triple-digit temperatures, low relative humidity and wind gusts around 12 mph, this fire could run a bit. Extremely hot conditions and steep terrain might make it difficult for firefighters to tackle.

The last time it burned: Likely not since 1990s, meaning there’s decent fuel buildup.

If you are in the area: There are a number of homes tucked into pockets throughout the canyon with few ways for residents to escape if the fire worsens. If you’re worried, it’s always better to leave early. No evacuation orders have been issued as of 3:15 p.m.

