Three Killed In San Bernardino Plane Crash

Topline:

Three people have died in a small plane crash in San Bernardino County early this morning.

What happened? Firefighters responded to the crash at a hangar at Cable Airport in Upland. A big plume of smoke could be seen from afar.

UPLAND: #SBCoFD on scene COMM STRUCTURE FIRE at Cable Airport. Light aircraft into hangar. BC118 is Cable IC. ^eas pic.twitter.com/y5DVnMcMpW — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 30, 2023

What's next: The San Bernardino Fire Department says the fire has been put out.

