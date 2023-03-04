Support for LAist comes from
News

Think Your Gas Bill Is Expensive Now? A New Proposal Would Make It Even Pricier

By  Arantza Peña Popo
Published Mar 3, 2023 4:46 PM
As Southern Californians struggle with massive gas bills this winter, SoCal Gas is seeking to increase rates even more over the next four years.

The utility, which serves 22 million people, filed its application with the California Public Utilities Commission in May 2022. The Commission will make a decision in the coming months.

SoCalGas will hold public forums on March 6 and March 15 for customers to voice their opinions on the proposal.

If the rate request is approved, customers using the typical 36 therms per month will face an increase of about $8.28, or 13.2%, per month starting in January of next year, though prices may vary from household to household. The utility is seeking an increase of 6.7% in 2025, 5.6% in 2026, and 7.7% in 2027.

The price of natural increased by 128% between December and January. The cold weather, high gas consumption and reduced natural gas flows have all contributed to sky-high natural gas bills that have left many Angelenos frustrated.

SoCalGas says the increases would bring in an additional $738 million, which it says it needs to meet higher operating costs and to maintain its infrastructure.

The utility also says it would use part of the money to invest in its gas delivery system and workforce and to "advance clean energy for customers and the environment."

