News

There's Still Time To Sponsor A Family In Need This Holiday Season

By Tyler Wayne
Published Dec 8, 2021 2:55 PM
The silhouette of a man carrying a small child while standing in front of a home decorated with Christmas lights.
L.A. County is looking for sponsors for Adopt-A-Family program
(David McNew
/
Getty Images)
Thousands of families in Los Angeles County fall below the poverty line and you can help them this holiday season through L.A. County’s Adopt-A-Family program.

For over thirty years, the Department of Public Social Services has asked the public to donate clothing, toys and food to help more than two thousand families.

Shannon Denby of DPSS says the need is even greater this year because of the pandemic.

“We have families who have lost their source of income ... you have families who have lost their residence ... you have families who have lost loved ones," says Denby. ”And this time of year is supposed to be a time of happiness so the Adopt-A-Family Program helps with easing some of the burdens that parents may feel.”

If you'd like to sponsor a family in need, you have until Friday to fill out an application. Once you're matched with a family, you'll be able to review their wish list and decide what to give and how to do it.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

