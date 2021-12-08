There's Still Time To Sponsor A Family In Need This Holiday Season

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Thousands of families in Los Angeles County fall below the poverty line and you can help them this holiday season through L.A. County’s Adopt-A-Family program.

For over thirty years, the Department of Public Social Services has asked the public to donate clothing, toys and food to help more than two thousand families.

Shannon Denby of DPSS says the need is even greater this year because of the pandemic.

“We have families who have lost their source of income ... you have families who have lost their residence ... you have families who have lost loved ones," says Denby. ”And this time of year is supposed to be a time of happiness so the Adopt-A-Family Program helps with easing some of the burdens that parents may feel.”

If you'd like to sponsor a family in need, you have until Friday to fill out an application. Once you're matched with a family, you'll be able to review their wish list and decide what to give and how to do it.