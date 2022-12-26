Rain Expected Tuesday As The Weekend's Warm Streak Comes To An End

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Following this weekend’s warm streak, temperatures will fall to the 50s and 60s as a storm moves in from the Pacific Ocean.

Rain could begin Tuesday afternoon, and is likely to continue after midnight into early Wednesday. Here is the National Weather Service’s predicted timeline:

The forecast calls for approximately one inch of rain throughout Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, with totals nearing 1.5 to three inches in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

A high surf advisory is in effect along the Southern California coast and in parts of Northern California as well. In L.A. and Ventura, waves could reach five to eight feet, and strong rip tides are expected.

Parts of the desert may get wet weather too, with rain predicted for Joshua Tree and the Yucca Valley on and off throughout the week.

In L.A., the rain is likely to return over the weekend, as a second storm passes through.

