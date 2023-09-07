Support for LAist comes from
News

IOC Delays 2028 Olympics Sports Decision, Danny Masterson Awaits Sentencing And Dodgers' Urias Put On Leave

By  Susanne Whatley  and Tyler Wayne
Published Sep 7, 2023 7:26 AM
The L.A. Report
9:05
9:05
IOC Delays 2028 Olympics Sports Decision, Danny Masterson Awaits Sentencing & Dodgers' Urias Put On Leave — The A.M. Edition
Your morning update from the LAist newsroom.

Today's headlines:

  • The International Olympic Committee delayed its decision on which sports to include in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
  • Actor Danny Masterson is set to be sentenced today after rape conviction.
  • Major League Baseball placed Dodger pitcher Julio Urias on administrative leave after arrest.

