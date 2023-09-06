Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

Judge Halts Chino Valley Schools 'Forced Outing' Policy, LA DA Tackles Wage Theft And Huntington Beach Bans Masks, Vaccine Mandates

By  Libby Rainey  and Nick Roman
Published Sep 6, 2023 4:25 PM
Support your source for local news!
In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.
The L.A. Report
7:23
7:23
Huntington Beach Bans COVID Mandates, Anti-Caste Bill Passes & Hollywood Shifts For 'Swift' — The A.M. Edition
Your afternoon update from the LAist newsroom.

Today's headlines:

Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to get The L.A. Report delivered to you twice on weekdays, with special editions on Saturday and Sunday.

Most Read
Best of LAist