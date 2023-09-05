SAG-AFTRA Seeks Second Strike Authorization, SoCal Health Workers Rally And CA Mortgage Relief Available
8:16
SAG-AFTRA Seeks Second Strike Authorization, SoCal Health Workers Rally & CA Mortgage Relief Available— The A.M. Edition
Your morning update from the LAist newsroom.
Today's headlines:
- The Screen Actors Guild mails ballots to video game actors, seeking strike authorization.
- About two dozen people were arrested after hundreds of health care workers rallied in East Hollywood on Labor Day.
- Millions of dollars remain in California mortgage relief program for homeowners struggling with COVID-related hardship.
