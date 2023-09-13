Villanueva To Run For Supervisor, CSU OKs Tuition Increase, LA Veterans Sue Over Housing And Hollywood Strikers March
7:44
7:44
Villanueva To Run For Supervisor, CSU OKs Tuition Increase, LA Veterans Sue Over Housing, Hollywood Strikers March — The P.M. Report
Your afternoon update from the LAist newsroom.
Today's headlines:
- Former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to run in next year’s election.
- Cal State trustees approve an annual tuition hike for next five years.
- Some unhoused disabled vets can't get housing at the West L.A. VA campus.
- Striking writers and actors march in L.A.
Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to get The L.A. Report delivered to you twice on weekdays, with special editions on Saturday and Sunday.
