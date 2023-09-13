Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

Hollywood Writers Strike Passes 4 Months, CA Bill Would Give Striking Workers Unemployment And Insurers To Cover New COVID Shot

By  Libby Rainey  and Nick Roman
Published Sep 12, 2023 5:11 PM
Support your source for local news!
In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.
The L.A. Report
7:24
7:24
Hollywood Writers Strike Passes 4 Months, CA Bill Would Give Striking Workers Unemployment, Insurers To Cover New COVID Shot -- The P.M. Report
Your afternoon update from the LAist newsroom.

Today's headlines:

  • As auto workers are now on the verge of a strike, twin strikes by Hollywood scriptwriters and actors continue.
  • A bill on Gov. Newsom's desk would make striking workers eligible for unemployment benefits.
  • The new COVID shot has been approved for everyone 6 months and older.
Most Read
Best of LAist