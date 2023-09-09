Dangerous Coastal Waters, Legality Of Transgender Reporting, & LA's Endangered Frog -- The Saturday Edition
Dangerous Coastal Waters, Legality Of Transgender Reporting, & LA's Endangered Frog -- The Saturday Edition
Catch up with the top local headlines this Saturday with The L.A. Report.
Today's headlines:
- Sewage Spill Closes Beach In Marina Del Rey And Playa Del Rey
- Orange Unified Approves Policy To Out Trans Students To Parents
- Saving 'LA’s Frog' In The San Gabriel Mountains, By Raising Them In-House
