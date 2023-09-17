Sheriff's Deputy Killed, Food At Pot Lounges, & Aliso Canyon Health Effects – The Sunday Edition
Sheriff's Deputy Killed, Food At Pot Lounges, & Aliso Canyon Health Effects – The Sunday Edition
Catch up with the top local headlines Sunday with The L.A. Report.
Today's headlines:
- LA Sheriff's Deputy Shot And Killed In Patrol Car Near Palmdale Station
- Pass The Salt ... And The Joint: Cannabis Lounges Could Soon Serve Fresh Food
- Lived Near The Aliso Canyon Gas Leak? Scientists Want To Get In Touch
