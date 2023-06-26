Support for LAist comes from
CA's Budget Deadline Approaching, Watts Metal Plant Faces Arraignment and SoCal Bracing For Summer Heat

By Susanne Whatley, Tyler Wayne, Julia Paskin
Published Jun 26, 2023 6:43 AM
The L.A. Report
7:04
7:04
Your morning update from the LAist newsroom.
Governor Newsom and lawmakers are without an agreement, as CA's budget deadline approaches this week. Owners of a metal salvage yard in Watts are expected to face arraignment today. SoCal is bracing for its first heat wave of the summer season. Support The L.A. Report by donating now at LAist.com/join and by visiting https://laist.com

Today's headlines:

  • Owners of a metal recycling plant in Watts face arraignment in court today.
  • Budget wrangling continues in Sacramento, as a deadline for a finished bill fast approaches.
  • And the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is debuting a new So-Cal focused habitat.

