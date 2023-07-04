Hotel Workers Resume Picketing, How Fireworks Impact Pets And Grand Park Celebrates With Drone Show
7:02
Hotel Workers Resume Picketing, Pets Stressed by Fireworks & Grand Park Celebrates With Drone Show – The A.M. Edition
Your morning update from the LAist newsroom.
Today's headlines:
- Picketing continues in SoCal amid Fourth of July celebrations.
- How to help your distressed pet cope with fireworks noise.
- LA's Grand Park celebrates Independence Day with a drone show.
