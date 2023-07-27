Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

76% Of LAPD Arrests Were Black & Brown People, Mayor Karen Bass Promised Free Transit For All, And Rent Control Returns To CA Ballot

By  Julia Paskin  and Libby Rainey
Published Jul 27, 2023 4:37 PM
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.
The L.A. Report
6:25
6:25
76% of LAPD Arrests Were Black & Brown People, Mayor Bass' Free Transit Promise, & Rent Control on CA Ballot Again -- The P.M. Report
Your morning update from the LAist newsroom.

Today's headlines:

  • The LA Controller's office maps out who and where LAPD makes arrests.
  • Transit advocates call on L.A. Mayor Karen Bass to deliver on promise for free public transit.
  • Rent control goes before CA voters again next year.

Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to get The L.A. Report delivered to you twice on weekdays, with special editions on Saturday and Sunday.

Most Read
Best of LAist