Hotel Workers Strike, Second Migrant Bus Arrives, And More

26:46
Hotel Workers Strike, Second Migrant Bus Arrives, & Asian Americans React to SCOTUS Decision - The Sunday Edition
Your Sunday updates from the LAist newsroom.
Today's headlines:
- Thousands of hotel workers are striking for a higher living wage, affordable health care, and manageable staffing workloads
- Another bus carrying migrants arrives in Los Angeles from the Texas-Mexico border
- The Supreme Court decision to end affirmative action in college admissions draws strong reactions from Asian Americans
