CARE Courts Roll Out This Fall, Prepping For A Power Outage, And A Cooldown Is Coming For SoCal
Support your source for local news!
In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.
Keep up with our local independent news
The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
8:29
8:29
CARE Courts Roll Out This Fall, Relief from SoCal Heat Wave In Sight, & Preparing For Power Outages — The A.M. Edition
Your morning update from the LAist newsroom.
Today's headlines:
- There's ongoing skepticism about a new system in CA to address mentally ill unhoused people.
- A regional heat wave continues today, but the National Weather Service says there's relief in sight.
- Tips on how to prepare for potential power outages amid summer heat.
Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to get The L.A. Report delivered to you twice on weekdays, with special editions on Saturday and Sunday.
Most Read
-
The lawsuit was announced Monday by State Attorney General Rob Bonta.
-
Dancers at Star Garden demanded better working conditions — including protection from aggressive guests. Up next: An actual contract.
-
The victory came courtesy of a Louis Lappe walk-off home run.
-
Hurricane Hilary is poised to dump several inches of rain on L.A. this weekend. It could also go down in history as the first tropical storm to make landfall here since 1939.
-
Highly reflective roofs can help cool our homes, communities and the globe.
-
An LAist review finds 274 units, partially paid for by the voter-approved bond measure Proposition HHH, have sat empty for more than 60 days.
Best of LAist