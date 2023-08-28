Mark Ridley-Thomas Sentenced To 3.5 Years in Prison, CA Sues Chino School District Over 'Forced Outing' Policy And Excessive Heat Warning
7:15
Mark Ridley-Thomas Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison, CA Sues Chino School District Over 'Forced Outing' Policy, & Excessive Heat Warning — The P.M. Edition
Your afternoon update from the LAist newsroom.
Today's headlines:
- Veteran LA politician Mark Ridley-Thomas gets 42 months in prison for corruption.
- CA Attorney General sues Chino Valley Unified School District over policy mandating gender identity disclosure.
- There's an excessive heat warning in SoCal.
