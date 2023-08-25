OC Bar Gunman Traveled From Ohio, Convention Planners Urged to Avoid LA, And Nation's Only Unionized Strip Club Reopens
Support your source for local news!
In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.
Keep up with our local independent news
The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
7:57
7:57
O.C. Bar Gunman Traveled From Ohio, Convention Planners Urged to Avoid L.A., & North Hollywood Bar Reopens As Nation's Only Unionized Strip Club -- The A.M. Edition
Your morning update from the LAist newsroom.
Today's headlines:
- A former police sergeant traveled from out of state to carry out the O.C. mass shooting.
- Striking hotel workers and their union are urging convention planners to avoid L.A.
- And a North Hollywood bar reopens as the only unionized strip club in the U.S.
Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to get The L.A. Report delivered to you twice on weekdays, with special editions on Saturday and Sunday.
Most Read
-
Hurricane Hilary is poised to dump several inches of rain on L.A. this weekend. It could also go down in history as the first tropical storm to make landfall here since 1939.
-
Highly reflective roofs can help cool our homes, communities and the globe.
-
Keep calm. Secure that ticket in a very safe place. And call in the financial pros. With no winner Friday, the jackpot now tops $1.55 billion.
-
Scientists brought in trees from around the world to see which ones can thrive in hot and dry conditions with minimal water. Will these soon line a road near you?
-
Grassroots groups are working to retrofit existing trusted community spaces with solar panels and battery power to become climate "resilience hubs."
-
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers rejected the SAG-AFTRA union's request for a separate type of residual payment that actors would get once their programs hit streaming services.
Best of LAist