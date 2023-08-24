3 People Shot And Killed At Popular Trabuco Canyon Bar, Food Drive Underway For Striking Hollywood Workers, And Something Smells At Huntington Gardens
7:33
Several People Killed At O.C. Bar, Food Drive For Striking Hollywood Workers, & Huntington Gardens Smelly Attraction -- The A.M. Edition
Your morning update from the LAist newsroom.
Today's headlines:
- A gunman opened fire in a biker bar in Orange County yesterday.
- The Motion and Picture and Television fund is holding a food distribution event today.
- An unusual attraction is preparing to open at the Huntington in San Marino.
