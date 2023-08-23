Big LAPD Raise Approved, Striking Writers Call Studios Meeting 'Lecture' And Joshua Trees Struggle To Survive
Stand with us on California Public Radio Day
Today on California Public Radio Day, you have the power to keep LAist independent and free, delivering stories that matter to you. Radio stations across California help connect listeners to their communities, and today you can strengthen this public service in our state.
Keep up with our local independent news
The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
7:00
7:00
Big LAPD Raise Approved, Striking Writers Call Studios Meeting "Lecture," & Joshua Trees Struggle To Survive -- The P.M. Edition
Your afternoon update from the LAist newsroom.
Today's headlines:
- The L.A. City Council approves a new contract that includes big pay raises for LAPD officers despite opposition.
- Striking Hollywood writers calls their meeting with studios a "lecture."
- Some Joshua trees burned in the Mojave Fire survive, but struggle from climate change.
Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to get The L.A. Report delivered to you twice on weekdays, with special editions on Saturday and Sunday.
Most Read
-
Hurricane Hilary is poised to dump several inches of rain on L.A. this weekend. It could also go down in history as the first tropical storm to make landfall here since 1939.
-
Highly reflective roofs can help cool our homes, communities and the globe.
-
Keep calm. Secure that ticket in a very safe place. And call in the financial pros. With no winner Friday, the jackpot now tops $1.55 billion.
-
Scientists brought in trees from around the world to see which ones can thrive in hot and dry conditions with minimal water. Will these soon line a road near you?
-
Grassroots groups are working to retrofit existing trusted community spaces with solar panels and battery power to become climate "resilience hubs."
-
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers rejected the SAG-AFTRA union's request for a separate type of residual payment that actors would get once their programs hit streaming services.
Best of LAist