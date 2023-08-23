Details Released About Latest Counteroffer to WGA, UPS Workers Strike Averted, And El Segundo Advances In Little League Series
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.
Keep up with our local independent news
The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
7:21
7:21
Details Released About Latest Counteroffer to WGA, UPS Workers Strike Averted , & El Segundo Advances In Little League Series -- The A.M. Edition
Your morning update from the LAist newsroom.
Today's headlines:
- Hollywood producers released details overnight about its latest counteroffer to striking writers.
- UPS workers have voted to ratify their contract.
- El Segundo's all-star team is inching their way to the U.S. championship game for the Little League world series.
Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to get The L.A. Report delivered to you twice on weekdays, with special editions on Saturday and Sunday.
Most Read
-
Hurricane Hilary is poised to dump several inches of rain on L.A. this weekend. It could also go down in history as the first tropical storm to make landfall here since 1939.
-
Highly reflective roofs can help cool our homes, communities and the globe.
-
Keep calm. Secure that ticket in a very safe place. And call in the financial pros. With no winner Friday, the jackpot now tops $1.55 billion.
-
Scientists brought in trees from around the world to see which ones can thrive in hot and dry conditions with minimal water. Will these soon line a road near you?
-
Grassroots groups are working to retrofit existing trusted community spaces with solar panels and battery power to become climate "resilience hubs."
-
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers rejected the SAG-AFTRA union's request for a separate type of residual payment that actors would get once their programs hit streaming services.
Best of LAist