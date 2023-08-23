Support for LAist comes from
Stay Connected

Details Released About Latest Counteroffer to WGA, UPS Workers Strike Averted, And El Segundo Advances In Little League Series

By  Tyler Wayne  and Sharon McNary
Published Aug 23, 2023 7:28 AM
7:21
Details Released About Latest Counteroffer to WGA, UPS Workers Strike Averted , & El Segundo Advances In Little League Series -- The A.M. Edition
Your morning update from the LAist newsroom.

Today's headlines:

  • Hollywood producers released details overnight about its latest counteroffer to striking writers.
  • UPS workers have voted to ratify their contract.
  • El Segundo's all-star team is inching their way to the U.S. championship game for the Little League world series.

Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to get The L.A. Report delivered to you twice on weekdays, with special editions on Saturday and Sunday.

