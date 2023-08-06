Support for LAist comes from
LA City Workers Strike, Flea Typhus & All About Casting Directors – The Sunday Edition

By Julia Paskin, Sharon McNary, Daniel Martinez
Published Aug 6, 2023 9:28 AM
39:07
39:07
LA City Workers Strike, Flea Typhus & The Overlooked Role Of Casting Directors – The Sunday Edition
LA city workers eye one-day strike this week. Flea born typhus on the rise in LA County. And the essential, but overlooked, art of film casting. Support The L.A. Report by donating now at LAist.com/join and by visiting https://laist.com.

Today's headlines:

Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to get The L.A. Report delivered to you twice on weekdays, with special editions on Saturday and Sunday.

