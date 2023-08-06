LA City Workers Strike, Flea Typhus & All About Casting Directors – The Sunday Edition
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.
39:07
39:07
LA City Workers Strike, Flea Typhus & The Overlooked Role Of Casting Directors – The Sunday Edition
LA city workers eye one-day strike this week. Flea born typhus on the rise in LA County. And the essential, but overlooked, art of film casting. Support The L.A. Report by donating now at LAist.com/join and by visiting https://laist.com.
Today's headlines:
- L.A. City Workers Plan One-Day Walkout, The Latest In SoCal's Hot Labor Summer Of Strikes
- Typhus Cases are on the rise in L.A.
- A preview of "Close Up On Casting," a podcast that explores the history of the casting director
Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to get The L.A. Report delivered to you twice on weekdays, with special editions on Saturday and Sunday.
Most Read
-
The National Weather Service is prototyping a new extreme heat scale to better convey the dangers of extreme heat in a changing climate.
-
Toxic Algae Is Likely Sickening California's Sea Life. Here's What It Takes To Save A Poisoned Sea LionMarine mammal treatment centers are overwhelmed by sick sea lions, likely due to a toxic algal bloom off of the Southern California coast.
-
The Titanic director made 33 dives to the shipwreck and visited ocean depths in a submersible he built himself. He compares OceanGate to the Titanic, in that both ignored safety warnings.
-
Recent attacks by people who professed white nationalist and neo-Nazi sympathies but are not white themselves have raised a question: Why are some people of color drawn to white supremacist ideology? The answer is complicated.
-
The last time one of the animals was seen in California was in 2008, and prior to that the most recent sighting occurred in 1922.
-
Meet P-113, P-114, and P-115! These mountain lion kittens are just a few weeks old.
Best of LAist