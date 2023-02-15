Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

Snow Forces The 5 Freeway Over The Grapevine To Close

By  Rebecca Gutierrez
Published Feb 15, 2023 6:51 AM
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

The I-5 over the Grapevine was closed in both directions last night due to snow, creating unsafe road conditions.

The details: The California Highway Patrol in El Tejon reported at around 9 p.m. that the I-5 was closed in both directions because of snow. Southbound traffic was being turned around at Grapevine Road in Kern County and northbound traffic was being turned around at Parker Road in Castaic, according to CalTrans. They said the road would reopen once conditions improve.

What now: At 4 a.m. today, CalTrans said all lanes were back open, adding that the California Highway Patrol is escorting traffic over The Grapevine and ask that drivers remain behind escort vehicles, drive slowly and safely.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist