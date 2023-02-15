Snow Forces The 5 Freeway Over The Grapevine To Close
Topline:
The I-5 over the Grapevine was closed in both directions last night due to snow, creating unsafe road conditions.
The details: The California Highway Patrol in El Tejon reported at around 9 p.m. that the I-5 was closed in both directions because of snow. Southbound traffic was being turned around at Grapevine Road in Kern County and northbound traffic was being turned around at Parker Road in Castaic, according to CalTrans. They said the road would reopen once conditions improve.
What now: At 4 a.m. today, CalTrans said all lanes were back open, adding that the California Highway Patrol is escorting traffic over The Grapevine and ask that drivers remain behind escort vehicles, drive slowly and safely.
-
This is why we can't have nice things.
-
Ex-Councilmember Martinez Opposed Healthy Streets LA Plan. Candidates To Replace Her Say She Was WrongAt a forum focused on transit issues, no one mentioned the disgraced former councilmember.
-
Michael John Mammone, 58, was riding his bicycle Wednesday along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point when he was assaulted.
-
Alternative headline: A Coyote's Guide To Mating in L.A. But it's really more for humans.
-
Stephanie Moran Reed had to say goodbye in January to the bookstore she founded with her husband. The MiJa Books owner opens up on customer experiences, mom guilt, and a favorite book recommendation.
-
Please don't hurt yourself.