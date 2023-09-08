Sewage Spill Closes Beach In Marina Del Rey And Playa Del Rey
Topline:
A mile of beach in the Marina Del Ray and Playa del Rey areas is closed due to a spill of 10,000 gallons of untreated sewage.
What caused the spill: According to L.A. County’s Department of Public Health, the spill was the result of “a blockage in a wastewater line which resulted in sewage entering the storm drain at the corner of Slauson and La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles.”
While the overflow in the line was stopped and the area cleaned, the beach area ½ mile on either side of Ballona Creek remains closed.
When will the beach reopen: Not until officials complete tests of the water to make sure bacteria levels meet health standards.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at (800) 525-5662.
Backstory: This isn’t the first time this year that sewage spills have closed beaches in Los Angeles. In January, 24,000 gallons of untreated sewage closed Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey, Venice City Beach and Dockweiler State Beach.
